Kelvin Gastelum Calls Out Anderson Silva For UFC On FOX 25

UFC middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum was preparing for the biggest fight of his life as he was expecting to fight MMA legend and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva at UFC 212 on June 3 from Brazil. However, Gastelum as removed from that bout due to a United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) violation for marijuana. Now, Gastelum is coming near to the end of his suspension and is almost clear with USADA. Now, he is hoping to reschedule his bout with Silva at UFC on FOX 25 on July 22 from Long Island, New York.

Gastelum threw down the challenge on Twitter as seen here:

“My apologies and respects to @SpiderAnderson, I Can’t make it to the dance in Rio, how about we dance in New York in July? @ufc @UFCONFOX.”

Here is the tricky part of the situation. Silva, who last defeated Derek Brunson at UFC 208 in Brooklyn, recently demanded an interim title shot against top contender Yoel Romero. If he does not get the fight, then he claims he would walk away from fighting. To say that Silva is a little bit upset would be an understatement. A bout with Gastelum could be the fight that may be intriguing enough for Silva considering the two were already supposed to fight.

As of this writing, the UFC has yet to announce the main event for UFC on FOX 25, and with the UFC needing strong main events, Gastelum vs. Silva could very well headline UFC on FOX 25. Only two bouts have been officially announced by the UFC so adding this bout would be in the promotion’s best interest.