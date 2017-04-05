Conor McGregor Has Begun Training For Floyd Mayweather Fight

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. is on. That’s the way McGregor’s head-coach John Kavanagh sees it.

The SBG Ireland frontman tells FOX Sorts Australia that he’s currently in the mindset that the super fight between the UFC lightweight champ, and one of the greatest defensive fighters of all time, is going to go down before year’s end.

While the officials over at The Money Team (TMT) and the UFC worry about getting the paper work done to make the bout official, Kavanagh and McGregor are already focusing on training to meet ‘Money’ inside the squared circle:

“In my mind, it’s on,” Kavanagh said. “That’s the mentality we’re in. Like you said, there’s a lot of fingers in the pie on this one. There’s different promotions, different organizations, different commissions that are involved but as far as I’m concerned, I really believe it’s going to happen this year. That’s the mindset I have. “Let the people in the suits worry about the paperwork. We’re training for it.”

McGregor’s journey into mixed martial arts (MMA) began in the world of boxing, as he began training under two-time Olympian Phil Sutcliffe when he was 12-years-old and went on to become an All-Ireland youth boxing champion. After having gone on to conquer great things in the sport of MMA, McGregor now finds himself attempting to accomplish the seemingly impossible in boxing.

McGregor, Kavanagh, and company always welcome a challenge as they have countless times before, and are enjoying dropping all other aspects of MMA to focus on the art of boxing alone: