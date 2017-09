The second bout on the main card of UFC Fight Night 116 featured a welterweight clash. Kamaru Usman took on Sergio Moraes inside the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Usman got his offense going with kicks. He dropped Moraes with a right hand. Moraes got back up. Usman continued to pick his shots. He dropped Moraes again, but this time the fight was over.

Final Result: Kamaru Usman def. Sergio Moraes via KO (Punch) – R1, 2:48