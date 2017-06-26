Home UFC Justine Kish Poops Herself In Octagon & Owns It On Social Media

Justine Kish Poops Herself In Octagon & Owns It On Social Media

By
Jon Fuentes
-
1
SHARE
Mandatory Credit: Sean Pokorny-USA TODAY Sports

It was a pretty crappy night for one UFC strawweight inside the Octagon at yesterday’s (Sun. June 25, 2017) UFC Oklahoma City event – literally.

During the 115-pound bout between Justine Kish and Felice Herrig on the main card of UFC Fight Night 112, fight fans may have noticed a number of brown stains on the canvas as Kish was being mauled on the ground by Herrig. Well, it turns out Herrig actually made Kish poop herself in the cage.

You can check out the brown stains of doom here below:

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen someone take the Browns to the Super Bowl inside the MMA cage, as former UFC heavyweight champion Tim Sylvia did the deed against Assuerio Silva at Fight Night 3 back in January 16, 2006. Kish took the incident like a champ, however, as she took to Twitter to fully own up to it:

Kish’s loss to Herrig marked the first of her MMA career, as all judges saw it as a unanimous decision victory for “LBD.” To Kish’s credit, she found herself locked in an extremely deep rear-naked choke on the ground and was able to hang in there before breaking free of the choke.

Despite her efforts, Kish has now earned the first blemish on her MMA record and now dubs a UFC record of 2-1.

NEXT: Tony Ferguson Responds To Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Callout

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Juan Diablo

    Poor thing, sucks that she had that happen. Fought out of a really deep choke, good on her for rolling with everything hanging tough in there