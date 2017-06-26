Justine Kish Poops Herself In Octagon & Owns It On Social Media

It was a pretty crappy night for one UFC strawweight inside the Octagon at yesterday’s (Sun. June 25, 2017) UFC Oklahoma City event – literally.

During the 115-pound bout between Justine Kish and Felice Herrig on the main card of UFC Fight Night 112, fight fans may have noticed a number of brown stains on the canvas as Kish was being mauled on the ground by Herrig. Well, it turns out Herrig actually made Kish poop herself in the cage.

You can check out the brown stains of doom here below:

Justine Kish shit the cage #UFCOKC a close look at when and where pic.twitter.com/buTFd5UjJ9 — Fancy Combat (@FancyCombat) June 26, 2017

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen someone take the Browns to the Super Bowl inside the MMA cage, as former UFC heavyweight champion Tim Sylvia did the deed against Assuerio Silva at Fight Night 3 back in January 16, 2006. Kish took the incident like a champ, however, as she took to Twitter to fully own up to it:

I am a warrior, and I will never quit #ShitHappens haha be back soon. — Justine Kish (@JustineKish) June 26, 2017

Kish’s loss to Herrig marked the first of her MMA career, as all judges saw it as a unanimous decision victory for “LBD.” To Kish’s credit, she found herself locked in an extremely deep rear-naked choke on the ground and was able to hang in there before breaking free of the choke.

Despite her efforts, Kish has now earned the first blemish on her MMA record and now dubs a UFC record of 2-1.