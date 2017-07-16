Justin Willis Cruises To Unanimous Decision Over James Mullheron

Heavyweight action between James Mullheron (11-2) and Justin Willis (5-1) opened the main card of UFC Fight Night Glasgow. The action took place inside The SSE Hydro.

Both Mullheron and Willis were making their UFC debuts. Mullheron came into the promotion riding a four-fight winning streak. Willis also went into fight night having won four straight.

A leg kick from Willis got the action going. He then landed a kick to the body. A push kick for Willis was there. He dropped down and scored a takedown. Mullheron got up and separated from the clinch. Willis ducked under and landed a right hook. Heavy hands to the body landed for Willis. The round later ended.

Mullheron went for a spin kick early in the second round. He got hit with a left hand while rushing in. A right hand was there for Willis. He continued to beat his opponent to the punch. A leg kick was counted by a one-two combination from Willis. A body punch was there for Mullheron. Willis scored a takedown and rained down some punches as the second round came to a close.

Mullheron fired off a combination in the final frame, but it was blocked. He pushed Willis against the fence. Some body shots were there for Mullheron. Willis turned the tables and took his opponent down. Mullheron got up and tried firing shots at the end, but the winner was clear.

Final Result: Justin Willis def. James Mullheron via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)