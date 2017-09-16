Justin Ledet Puts On Clinic Against Azunna Anyanwu

The opening bout on the main card of UFC Fight Night 116 featured a heavyweight match-up.

Justin Ledet and Azunna Anyanwu did battle inside the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The fight began and Ledet’s hairdo is sure to grab headlines. Ledet looked to keep the distance with jabs. Anyanwu kept head hunting with the right hook. He had trouble closing the distance. Ledet’s boxing was the difference in round one.

Ledet revved up his offense in the second round. Anyanwu began to tire. Hard jabs connected for Ledet. Anyanwu’s right eye started to close.

A left hook landed for Ledet in the final round. He ate a clean overhand. Ledet shook it off and avoided another bomb. A last second flurry from Anyanwu was too little too late.

Final Result: Justin Ledet def. Azunna Anyanwu via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)