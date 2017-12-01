Justin Gaethje Reveals Why He ‘Doesn’t Give A S*** About Conor McGregor’s Plans’

Since winning the lightweight title with a stunning TKO victory over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016, Conor McGregor has kept the division held hostage, electing not to defend his title, but instead take on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match this past August.

The UFC is hoping to have McGregor return sometime next year to take on interim champion Tony Ferguson, but the Irishman’s future is currently unclear.

Either way, Justin Gaethje, who takes on Alvarez tomorrow night (Dec. 2, 2017) at UFC 218, recently said that he doesn’t ‘give a s*it’ about McGregor’s plans because he’s focused on beating Alvarez before taking on Ferguson:

“I honestly don’t give a shit (about McGregor’s plans), because it does not matter,” Gaethje told MMAjunkie. “If I don’t win this fight, I’m not even in that picture. So I’m focusing on Eddie.” “Can’t hate on Conor for making a shit ton of money. Don’t hate him at all. So if I finish Eddie, I definitely want to fight Tony.”

The former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) lightweight champion isn’t looking passed Alvarez though, and many feel as if this fight is a potential ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate. In Gaethje’s mind, the fight can only end in one way and that’s with a finish:

“He’s talking a big game, but I still think he’s going to try and stick me against the fence and hold me there,” Gaethje said. “I’m a Division I wrestler, so I’ve got to focus on keeping him off me and landing hard punches and kicks, making him quit. I don’t know how many times he’s been finished, but I’m shooting to finish him, that’s for sure.” “I would rather lose than not get a finish I don’t want to win a boring decision,” he added. “That’s the last thing I want. It’s impossible. It’s either I get finished, or he gets finished. That’s how I fight. It’s life or death.”

Do you expect Gaethje to get passed Alvarez tomorrow night?