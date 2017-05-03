Junior Dos Santos Plans To Finish Stipe Miocic Inside Two Rounds

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos has several things going for him prior to UFC 211. One thing is that he is no stranger to title fights as he held the title in the past and the other thing is that he holds a win over current champion Stipe Miocic. Dos Santos is quite confident going into the second bout with Miocic and believes he’ll become “the baddest man on the planet” once again.

“That’s amazing to have the belt, to be the baddest man on the planet. It’s not for everybody,” Dos Santos told Fox Sports. “Everybody wants to be, but not many of these guys will reach this point in their career? To get there and become the champion, it means a lot. My motivation, of course, it’s my family, it’s everything what I’m leaving that is amazing, but to be the baddest man on the planet. That’s unbelievable. In the whole world, Brazil, America, China, Japan, everywhere, in a fair fight, you are the guy. Can you imagine that? Oh my gosh, there is no better feeling than that. You are the baddest man on the planet. So I’m fighting for that. I’m fighting to beat this guy again and I’m sure I’m going to beat him.”

In fact, dos Santos is so pumped up for his fight and his chances that he did something that the quiet fighter rarely does, which is to make a bold prediction about the outcome of the fight.

“My prediction is this time I’m going to finish Stipe Miocic before the end of the second round,” dos Santos stated. “I have much respect for him, but I’m coming to win.”

UFC 211 takes place in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center on May 13th. “JDS” and Miocic will headline this event. The main card airs on PPV while the prelims will air on FOX Sports 1 and UFC Fight Pass.