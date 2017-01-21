Junior Dos Santos Confirms He’s Off UFC Fight Night 105

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior “Cigano” Dos Santos was scheduled to rematch Stefan “Skyscraper” Struve in the main event of Feb. 19’s UFC Fight Night 105 from Halifax, Canada, but Struve was forced to withdraw from the fight a few weeks back after suffering a shoulder injury.

“Cigano” had expressed interest in staying on the card, and it appeared as if the UFC was actively looking for a replacement opponent, but it seems as if the promotion has come back to Dos Santos empty handed. The Brazilian slugger confirmed earlier today (Jan. 21, 2016) on his official Twitter account that he was indeed off the card:

Unfortunately I’m out of that fight card Michael thank you very much for buying your ticket to see me fighting. https://t.co/RdskgHubVB — Junior Dos Santos (@junior_cigano) January 21, 2017



Dos Santos has won two of his last three bouts and most recently scored a dominant decision victory over Ben Rothwell last April. After the bout, however, he underwent shoulder surgery, but he now appears to be back at full force.

The ex-champion had expressed interest in a rematch with fellow former champion Fabricio Werdum, who doesn’t currently have a fight booked, but the UFC wasn’t able to make the fight happen. JDS claims that Werdum has refused to fight him multiple times, although “Vai Cavalo” has said that his eyes are set on a title fight.

Who would you like to see Dos Santos fight next?