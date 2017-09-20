Jose Aldo’s Striking Coach Suffers Gruesome Injuries In Kickboxing Return

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo’s striking coach, Emerson “Falcao” Vieira, suffered a pair of serious injuries during his performance at the WGP 40 kickboxing event this past weekend.

Vieira is an ex-WGP superlightweight champion who was making his return to the sport after being sidelined for over a year since his last fight. That fight was his first since he suffered a left leg fracture in 2014 which required four surgeries to repair. Upon his return to action this past Saturday in Guarapava, Vieira once again fractured his left leg in the exact same spot as before while competing in the evening’s co-main event against Argentina’s Ernesto de La Colina.

He had also suffered a fractured arm earlier on in the fight during the second round, but continued fighting before injuring his leg again. Despite the setback, Vieira stayed positive on Facebook, saying “everything is fine, and God knows what He does.” Check out an x-ray from the injury here below: