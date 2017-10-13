Jose Aldo vs. Ricardo Lamas Rematch Booked For UFC Winnipeg

Jose Aldo’s Octagon return has been made official and it will be against former opponent Ricardo Lamas.

UFC President Dana White confirmed the news with Toronto Sports Network (TSN):

“Lamas has been on a tear for a while and he’s finally getting another shot at Jose Aldo.” said White.

The pair previously met in the co-main event of UFC 169 back in February of 2014. Aldo wound up winning the bout via unanimous decision to pick up his 17th consecutive win at the time. Aldo has lost two of his last four fights via knockout. “Scarface” suffered the first loss of his UFC career to Conor McGregor via knockout back in December of 2015 just 13 seconds into the first round. He bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Frankie Edgar to win the UFC interim featherweight title several months later.

His last Octagon appearance saw him suffer a third round knockout loss to Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 212 in his own home country of Brazil. Now he will have to earn his way back into the 145-pound title picture with a potential win over a surging Lamas.

Lamas comes off back-to-back wins over the likes of Charles Oliveira and Jason Knight. If “The Bully” is able to pick up a win over the greatest featherweight of all time he will surely be next in line for a shot at the featherweight throne. You can check out the confirmed fight card thus far here below: