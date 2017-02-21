Jose Aldo Trashes Max Holloway Ahead Of UFC 212 Collision

UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo and interim titleholder Max Holloway will unify their titles at UFC 212, and the trash talk is already getting underway.

‘Scarface’ recently spoke to Combate (translation via Bloody Elbow) to discuss his match-up with the rapidly-improving Hawaiian, and stated that he isn’t too impressed with ‘Blessed’s’ all-around game:

“He’s a tall guy, but I have good reach, too,” Aldo said. “It’s no trouble, it’s only a few centimeters. He has an advantage being taller than me, but I don’t see him being an expert anywhere. He’s a kickboxer, he’s versatile there, but his jiu-jitsu is so-so. He’s not a complete fighter, but he’s aggressive and dangerous.”

Aldo once reigned as the undisputed champion of the UFC at 145 pounds before being knocked out by Conor McGregor in just 13 seconds back in December of 2015. The Brazilian bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Frankie Edgar at UFC 200 to secure the interim featherweight title before being promoted to undisputed champ once again after the UFC stripped McGregor of the title.

Holloway has been on an amazing 10-fight win streak since suffering his own loss to McGregor back in 2013, which has included wins over Cub Swanson, Charles Oliveira, Jeremy Stephens, Ricardo Lamas, and former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. The 25-year-old is already one of the most feared men at 145 pounds at such a young age with much time left in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Who do you think will walk away with the undisputed featherweight crown in the main event of UFC 212?