Jose Aldo To Max Holloway: If You Want To Fight, Catch Me On The Beach

Jose Aldo is ready to fight Max Holloway, but not inside the Octagon.

The Brazilian featherweight champion was recently promoted to undisputed champion after former 145-pound champ Conor McGregor was stripped of the title. Holloway met Anthony Pettis in the main event of UFC 206 for the interim featherweight crown, and Holloway won the fight via third round TKO.

Given the current situation it only seems fit that the next title fight at featherweight is a unification bout between Aldo and Holloway to determine an undisputed champ. While Holloway has been nursing an injury and landing a role in a movie since his win over Pettis, Aldo tells Combate that if ‘Blessed’ is ready to go to war he can find him on Flamengo Beach:

“It happens in the Flamengo Beach, that I am there. I’m prepared to fight any day. I was training for this, but let’s see. But it’s like I said, I’m just passing by on the beach, ” Aldo said.

‘Scarface’ also stated that he was close to signing a bout agreement to lock horns with Khabib Nurmagomedov or Tony Ferguson for an interim lightweight title contest in attempt to land a rematch with Conor McGregor, but didn’t have much luck with those plans:

“I’ve been almost too close to that. We were sticking up there in an hour when we closed a fight for March 4 with Khabib (Nurmagomedov), and his father denied it. After we tried to close with Ferguson, he asked for more money and the UFC did not. Then it was very close to happening. But now I do not know how it is, now we’re back out of line again, ” he said.

Upon Holloway’s return from injury, who do you got in the matchup between ‘Blessed’ and Aldo?