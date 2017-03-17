Jose Aldo Says Dana White Promised Him ‘Secret’ Super Fight

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. may be hogging up the limelight when it comes to super fight talk right now, but UFC featherweight champ Jose Aldo says he has one of his own set to go down.

The topic seems to be the focus of the combat sports world lately, with talk of McGregor’s possible debut in a boxing ring against arguably the greatest of all time, to former welterweight champ Geroges St-Pierre making his mixed martial arts (MMA) return for a title shot at 185 pounds.

During a media scrum in Brazil yesterday (Thurs. March 16, 2017) UFC featherweight champ Jose Aldo touched on the hot topic of super fights, and says he already has one in mind he’ll attempt to chase down after his unification bout with interim 145-pound champ Max Holloway (quotes via MMA Mania):

“Man, a superfight is always good for me,” Aldo said said. “I have a superfight in mind. That’s what matters today, money in the pocket. I’m the champion and will continue being the champion, so I want to do do big fights. I have a project after this fight. I’ll sit and talk to the UFC. If they approve it, it will be great.”

When asked who his planned super fight was against the Brazilian champ said it will remain a secret for now, but hopes UFC President Dana White will keep his promise to him who said he’d make the fight happen: