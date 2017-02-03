Jose Aldo Gives Conor McGregor No Chance Against Floyd Mayweather

It’s clear that reigning UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and retired boxing legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather want to fight each other. Whether the bout will actually come to fruition, however, is up for debate.

If it were to actually take place, UFC featherweight champion and longtime McGregor rival Jose Aldo wouldn’t give the “Notorious” one a chance to beat Mayweather in the squared circle:

“First of all, we don’t know if it will happen or not,” Aldo said Friday during an online Q&A (Via MMAFighting.com), “there are a lot of things involved, mainly McGregor has a contract to follow so it’s hard to happen, but if it happens, I don’t think he has a chance.” “Mayweather has the experience of competing for years in the sport of boxing, so I don’t see how,” the Brazilian said. “Of course, it’s a fight, but it’s hard for us MMA fighters to go to a different world challenging one of the best in the history. I don’t see a result different than a win for Mayweather.”

Aldo was iconically knocked out by McGregor when the two met after months and months of build-up at Dec. 2015’s UFC 194. The Brazilian then rebounded with a unanimous decision victory over Frankie Edgar at UFC 200 before he was promoted back to undisputed featherweight champion after McGregor was stripped of his 145-pound title.

Do you agree with “Scarface’s” analysis of a potential bout between Mayweather and McGregor?