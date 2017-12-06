Jose Aldo Breaks Silence On Second Loss To Max Holloway

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo has broken his silence on his second loss to current UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway.

As seen on Saturday night at UFC 218, which took place at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, Holloway successfully retained his title over Aldo in a rematch by third-round TKO.

This marked Aldo’s back-to-back defeats for the first time in his 30-fight mixed martial arts career. Now, just three days after the loss, the former champion has released a statement on the fight.

If you recall, it was Aldo who replaced injured Frankie Edgar against “Blessed” at the event. This marked a rematch of their UFC 212 title bout in June which saw Holloway finish him in a similar fashion.

Aldo has lost three of his last four fights inside the Octagon which as a result snapped a perfect 15-0 run under the UFC and WEC banners. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on when fight fans may see Aldo compete in the Octagon again.

He wrote the following on his official Instagram account:

“I only have to thank my family that I love for everything, and my team Nova Uniao, the best in the world, for making me great and champion, and [thank] my friends and fans that are always with me. Thank you all! I will be always optimistic because believing is the first step to making it happen.”