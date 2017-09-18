Jose Aldo & Ricardo Lamas Reportedly Agree To Rematch

Top-ranked UFC featherweights Jose Aldo and Ricardo Lamas have agreed to run back their 2014 title fight in December, according to a report from Combate.

Sources close to both camps confirmed that longtime former champion Aldo, who recently lost the belt to current champion Max Holloway via knockout at June’s UFC 212, will rematch ‘The Bully,’ whom he outlasted by decision at January 2014’s UFC 169.

Lamas comes into the fight off of an impressive stoppage win over rising prospect Jason Knight at July’s UFC 214, and has won three out of his last four bouts, with the only loss a defeat to Holloway.

If and when the fight does get booked, it will be the first non-title fight for Aldo since his legendary WEC title eliminator bout against Cub Swanson in 2009, which he won in eight seconds via brutal flying knee. He then went on to win the WEC featherweight title from Mike Brown, defending it twice before the WEC was absorbed into the UFC.

From there. “Scarface” racked up seven consecutive title defenses in the UFC before he lost the title to Conor McGregor in his infamous 13-second knockout at UFC 194, rebounding to win the vacant belt versus Frankie Edgar at UFC 200 in 2016 before losing the title to Holloway in his next fight.

His rematch with Lamas could be a title eliminator in the suddenly thin featherweight division, where Holloway appears headed for a title defense against Edgar but wants a new contract first.