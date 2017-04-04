Jorge Masvidal Wonders If USADA Will Changes GSP’s Results

Jorge Masvidal thinks the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) could impact George St-Pierre’s Octagon return.

The former welterweight champ is officially set to make his return to fighting against middleweight champion Michael Bisping. St-Pierre will be making his UFC return in the midst of the fairly new USADA era, and welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal tells BJ Penn Radio that that could impact his performance (quotes via Bloody Elbow):

“It could be a really good fight. I think GSP wins it, if it’s the GSP of old,” Masvidal said. “I’m not saying he ever did or didn’t, but a lot of fighters act different after USADA. So we will see if USADA has any effect on GSP or not, because I think the old GSP would easily handle to GSP. He would’ve able to take him down, time him, outbox him even with his jab, get on his legs and take him down. “Let’s see if USADA has anything to say about GSP.”

Masvidal is currently on a three-fight win streak over names such as Ross Pearson, Jake Ellenberger, and Donald Cerrone. He propelled himself into top contention with a vicious beat down of ‘Cowboy’ back in January, which he won via second round stoppage.

Now ‘Gamebred’ will take a major step up in competition, when he takes on Brazilian jiu jitsu whiz Demian Maia at the UFC 211 pay-per-view (PPV) from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on May 13, 2017. With a potential win, Masvidal could be looking at a possible title opportunity in the near future.