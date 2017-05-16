Jorge Masvidal Wants ‘Easy Money’ Fight With ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson

No. 5-ranked UFC welterweight contender Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal came up short in a title eliminator bout with Demian Maia this past weekend (May 13, 2017) at UFC 211, suffering a split-decision loss to the Brazilian grappling guru.

Masvidal, however, appears to be eager to jump right back into competition, as he recently expressed interest in a bout with Neil Magny, although Magny is injured at this time. Instead, “Gamebred” took to his official Twitter account to call out No. 1-ranked two-time title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson:

Just got word @NeilMagny is suffering from vaginitis. @WonderboyMMA where you at? #EasyMoney — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) May 16, 2017

Thompson replied, saying that he’d ‘love’ to fight Masvidal after he completely heals from a recent knee surgery:

@GamebredFighter @jasontreumanpro @NeilMagny Hey man would love to fight you after I heal up from knee surgery my friend — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) May 16, 2017

“Wonderboy” is coming off of back-to-back five round fights with champion Tyron Woodley, battling “The Chosen One” to a majority draw last November at UFC 205 in New York city before losing a lackluster decision in the rematch this past March at UFC 209.

Is this a bout you’d like to see?