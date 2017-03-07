Jorge Masvidal Reveals What He Said To Donald Cerrone After Knocking Him Out

No. 6-ranked UFC welterweight contender Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal is coming off of the biggest victory of his career, as he scored a brutal second round knockout over the previously surging Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC on FOX 23 this past January in Denver, Colorado.

Masvidal had some choice words for “Cowboy” after the finish, and he recently revealed to Ariel Helwani on yesterday’s edition of The MMA Hour that he said only one thing:

“You know me now, motherf*cker.”

The 170-pound division as well as the UFC has also seemed to be made aware of Masvidal, as he has been granted a pivotal fight for his next outing. Set to compete again at May 13’s UFC 211, “Gamebred” will take on No. 3-ranked Demian Maia in what could be deemed a title eliminator.

While he has certainly received more attention as of late, Masvidal also feels as if he’s being used to beat guys that aren’t well liked by the UFC:

“I got the call from UFC, and UFC used to not like me not too long ago; but, they figured out one thing, they can use me to take out all the guys the don’t like. So, I’m here baby, I’m going to do what I do come May 13,” said Masvidal. “Because they did the math, it’s ancient secret math. Do you understand what I’m saying,” said Masvidal. “You’re looking at me and like, ‘Man, this dude is complete, bro. This guy is a problem in all fucking areas. We could use this guy to eliminate the guys we don’t like. So maybe Masvidal is kind of wild, he’s a spick, we can’t push him that much, but we can use him to eliminate the others becasue this guy is a real bad guy.’”

Do you agree with Masvidal’s comments and do you expect him to continue his rise up the ranks when he meets Maia later this year?