Jorge Masvidal Plans To Finish Demian Maia Inside Two Rounds

Jorge Masvidal has made himself a name along with the top contenders in the UFC’s welterweight division. Following two split decision losses to Ben Henderson and Lorenz Larkin, Masvidal has put together three straight wins including stoppages over Jake Ellenberger and Donald Cerrone. Now, he is set for a big fight with Demian Maia, who has been on fire as late, at UFC 211.

“Just how people were surprised about my striking against Cowboy, they’re going to be even more surprised by my grappling in this fight,” Masvidal said on BJ Penn Radio (transcription by MMA Mania). “You can’t beat a guy like Maia unless you can grapple at that level. And most of the dudes – especially the guys he’s fought – are not at that level of defensive wrestling or defensive jiu jitsu to beat him. I know that I am. I know that in every position we could come to in MMA, I’m going to out-position this guy. I’m going to out-will him, and then he’s going to give in to the fatal blow.”

Only Nate Marquardt has been able to stop Maia over the course of his thirty-fight career, but according to Masvidal, he believes that he is going to finish Maia and he doesn’t even see their fight going into the final round.

“I’m going to kick his ass, really bad,” said Masvidal. “It doesn’t make it through the third round. I don’t know if it’s the first, I don’t know if it’s the second, but it doesn’t make it through the third.”

UFC 211 takes place May 13th at the American Airlines Center. The night’s main card will air live on pay-per-view while the prelims will air on FOX Sports 1 and UFC Fight Pass. Stipe Miocic vs. Junior Dos Santos for the heavyweight title will headline this event while Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Jessica Andrade for the strawweight title will serve as the co-main event.