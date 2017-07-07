Jordan Johnson Remains Undefeated With Decision Win Over Marcel Fortuna

Marcel Fortuna (9-2) fell short against Jordan Johnson (8-0) in the main card opener of TUF 25 Finale.

Johnson caught a leg kick early and dumped Fortuna to the mat briefly. The action stalled on the feet. A right hand was there for Fortuna. He followed it up with a push kick. A winning overhand right from Johnson whiffed. He took down his opponent, but couldn’t hold him there.

Fortuna broke off from the clinch. Two jabs found the target for Johnson. Round one came to a close with Fortuna out of range with a leg kick.

Round two began and the two light heavyweights met at the center of the Octagon. Fortuna threw a high kick. He then landed a right hand followed by a left. He connected again. A body kick was there for Johnson. A left hook clipped Johnson. He ate a combination before grabbing a hold of his opponent. He landed a takedown as the round came to a close.

A right hand landed for Johnson at the start of the final round. He caught a kick and threw a straight right hand. Johnson moved in and pressed his opponent against the fence. They separated quickly. Fortuna threw out kicks towards the end of the fight.

All three judges scored the fight for Johnson.

Final Result: Jordan Johnson def. Marcel Fortuna via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)