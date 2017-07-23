Jones On Relationship With Cormier After UFC 214: ‘F*ck DC’

We are now less than one week away from the highly anticipated rematch between current UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and former titleholder Jon Jones, which is set to headline UFC 214 next Saturday (July 29, 2017) from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The pair of bitter rivals first met at UFC 182 in Jan. 2015 after months and months of bad blood in a bout in which Jones won via unanimous decision, successfully defending his then held title in the process. Later that year, however, Jones had his title stripped after he ran into issues with the law, which led to Cormier securing the vacant title at UFC 187.

Since then, the rivalry between the Cormier and Jones has only seemed to grow, and they were actually supposed to rematch last summer at UFC 200, but Jones was forced to withdraw just days prior after being flagged by USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) violation.

“Bones’” suspension is now up, and him and Cormier will finally settle the score in just a few days. To continue to hype up the fight, the two appeared on FOX last night during the broadcast of UFC on FOX 25 to speak with commentator Brian Stann.

