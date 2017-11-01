Jon Jones Vows To Climb To UFC Mountaintop Again

Jon Jones is looking to get back on top of the UFC mountain.

Unfortunately, Jones’ history has been well documented, and it’s lengthy. He failed an in-competition drug test at UFC 214 after he beat Daniel Cormier by third-round TKO in the main event on July 29 in Anaheim, California on PPV (pay-per-view) to regain the title. Jones tested positive for Turinabol.

As a result of that failed drug test, he has been stripped of the UFC light heavyweight title and removed from the official UFC rankings.

He was also been provisionally suspended by USADA pending a full investigation by the CAC (California Athletic Commission) and Cormier was reinstated as the champion of the light heavyweight division.

He has had a long string of incidents despite his success that not only cost him money but opportunities to build his legacy.

The former champion has been stripped of three different UFC belts (also a record) and failed multiple drug tests by USADA to go along with myriad legal troubles outside of the cage.

Now, that Jones is facing a possible four-year suspension, his own coaches have gone on record by saying that this suspension could be the end his career.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion took to social media to post a video featuring shots of working with teammates in the gym and with media leading up to UFC 214. He wrote the following:

“If I made it to the top of the mountain once, I can do it again,” he wrote. “I believe there are talents inside of me I haven’t even discovered yet. There’s nothing I put my mind to that I can’t achieve, just got to be willing to put in the work. Who’s ready to work?”