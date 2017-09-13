Jon Jones’ UFC 214 Win Over Daniel Cormier Changed To No-Contest

According to a report from MMAFighting.com, the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) has changed the result of Jon Jones’ UFC 214 win over Daniel Cormier to a no-contest.

It was revealed last month that Jones had tested positive for the steroid Turinabol in a USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) administered drug test surrounding the bout, and yesterday (Sept. 12, 2017) ESPN.com confirmed that the B sample of Jones’ test also showed that the banned substance was present in his system.

The failed test was administered after Jones weighed in and prior to his third-round TKO victory over Cormier to reclaim the UFC light heavyweight title.

Jones and his team have denied knowingly taking the steroid, and he’s still owed his due process before any consequences can be handed down on him.

At UFC 214, Jones was making his long-awaited return after serving out a one-year suspension due to yet another failed drug test that came last summer prior to UFC 200. “Bones”, who was scheduled to rematch Cormier at the landmark event, was pulled from the fight just days prior after testing positive for multiple banned substances.

Given that he’s now a repeat offender, Jones is now facing up to a four year suspension from USADA, while CSAC also has the right to punish him.