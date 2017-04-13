Jon Jones Trolls Daniel Cormier’s UFC 210 Weight

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones first fought at UFC 182 in Jan. 2015 with Jones’ then held 205-pound title on the line after months and months of bad blood between the two. Ultimately, Jones scored a unanimous decision victory over Cormier to retain his title.

Fast forward to present time and Cormier is the reigning light heavyweight titleholder, while Jones is currently serving out a suspension that will end in July. The two have been scheduled to rematch multiple times, but it has never come to fruition, although it’s likely that the rematch will take place upon Jones’ return, as Cormier defended his title for the second time against Anthony Johnson last weekend (April 8, 2017) at UFC 210.

Ahead of this expected rematch, the rivalry between the two has begun to heat up again and Jones recently took to his official Instagram account to take a shot at Cormier’s UFC 210 weigh-in where he originally weighed in at 206.2 pounds, which is obviously over the light heavyweight limit:

Who do you expect to come out on top when “DC” and “Bones” meet in the cage for the second time?