Jon Jones: Tito Ortiz Would Bow Down To Me

Tito Ortiz wrapped up his legendary career this past weekend (Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017) with a first-round submission victory over Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170 after 20 years of competing in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.

Prior to his win over Sonnen, however, Ortiz fired some shots at former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones during an interview with Fight Hype (via MMA Mania). Jones is widely regarded as one of the greatest to ever step into the Octagon, but Ortiz doesn’t think there is anything legendary about ‘Bones” career:

“He says he is the greatest, he was never the greatest,” Ortiz said. “He’s never done anything. He says he calls himself a legend. What kind of legendary stuff has he ever done? Nothing.”

Jones wasted no time to respond to ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’s’ comments, taking to Twitter to claim that if he and Ortiz ever met inside of an MMA cage he’d make the former 205-pound champ ‘bow’ to him. He then proceeded to challenge Ortiz to a grappling contest, vowing to make him look like a white belt on the mat:

“I guarantee he would bow down if given the opportunity to face me,” Jones said. “That man better enjoy his JV victory and stay in his lane, I’d make him look like a white belt.”

That man better enjoy his JV victory&stay in his lane, I'd make him look like a white belt. @FloGrappling set it up https://t.co/n68gbYlZrE — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) January 23, 2017

Ortiz successfully defended his title five times after winning the belt in 2000, dropping it to Randy Couture via unanimous decision in 2003. Jones would go on to break that record after eight successful title defenses before being stripped of the title due to legal issues outside the cage.

You can watch Ortiz go off on Jones here: