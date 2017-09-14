Jon Jones Swears He Would ‘Never Do Steroids’

This week has already witnessed a veritable windfall of news surrounding Jon Jones’ drug test failure for anabolic steroid turinabol and the subsequent fallout.

It all began when Jones’ B-sample from the event came back positive for the same substance on Tuesday, inciting a wildfire that lead to Jones’ third-round TKO win over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 to be changed to a no-contest and ending with Cormier being reinstated as the UFC light heavyweight champion as ‘Boes’ was removed from the official rankings.

But Jones and his team are ready to fight this thing to the dire end, something they did with mild success when Jones tested positive for clomiphene and letrozol before his scheduled UFC 200 rematch with Cormier last July. That’s going to be much tougher to pull off considering the lengthy timeline of drug-related issues Jones has become involved with, however, the embattled MMA legend isn’t moving an inch.

Never was that more apparent than it was today (Thurs., September 14, 2017) when Jones replied to a fan who insisted he would be met with much better reception if he just admitted he had messed up. Jones would do no such thing, swearing on some incredibly important aspects of his life that he would ‘never do steroids’:

Dude the truth is I would never do steroids, I put that on my children and I put that on my Heavenly Father https://t.co/i8EEbrQU5x — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) September 14, 2017

The post is a flashback to Jones’ earlier days as a God-fearing, positive affirmation-quoting golden boy during his UFC rise, a view that has shrunken considerably based on his seemingly unstoppable problems with recreational and performance-enhancing drugs.

Perhaps his words would have been believable had he not let his fans and the sport down on so many repeated occasions, but at the current time, it’s tough to trust Jones on any serious matter when he refuses to take any amount of responsibility.

There will always be the “Bones” apologists who think he was dealt an unfair shake, and there’s a chance, albeit minute, that he is exonerated from his latest screw-up. Yet with drug scandals mounting, that’s growing more and more unlikely by the day.

Are you buying “Bones'” latest deflection?