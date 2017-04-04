Jon Jones Set To Speak To Media This Week

Jon Jones is set to step back into the spotlight.

Jones once reigned over the 205-pound division after defeating ‘Shogun’ Rua in 2011 for the division’s title. After racking up eight straight successful title defenses Jones was all set to attempt his ninth against knockout artist Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson, when a hit-and-run incident forced him out of the bout and needing to handle his newfound legal issues.

Rival Daniel Cormier would go on to step in for Jones and defeat Johnson via submission to win the vacated light heavyweight throne, while Jones made his Octagon return in April of last year against Ovince Saint Preux. ‘Bones’ won the bout via unanimous decision.

He was all set to attempt to reclaim his title from ‘DC’ in the main event of UFC 200 this past July, however, Jones was flagged by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) days out from the bout after testing positive for banned substances. Jones was handed a one-year suspension and is expected to challenge the winner of this weekend’s (Sat. April 8, 2017) UFC 210 pay-per-view (PPV) title bout between Cormier and Johnson.

MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn reports that Jones is expected to speak to media this weekend in Buffalo ahead of the title bout:

UFC just announced Jon Jones will speak to media on Friday in Buffalo prior to UFC 210. First time in a while. Should be interesting. — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) April 4, 2017

Upon his return, how do you think Jones will fare against Cormier a second time around? Or if ‘Rumble’ continues to lay waste to the 205-pound division, how will ‘Bones’ deal with the former Blackzillian’s ridiculous power?