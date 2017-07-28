Jon Jones Says Cormier Is ‘F*cking With A Guy Who’s In His Prime’

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier have never been the best of friends.

The two possess one of the deepest rivalries in the history of mixed martial arts, and they’ll attempt to settle the score when they finally rematch in the main event of UFC 214 this weekend (July 29, 2017) live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Despite the bad blood between the two, Jones recently said that Cormier’s a ‘f*cking great guy’, although he feels as if “DC” is competing in his era:

“It’s weird when it comes to me and Daniel,” Jones told MMAFighting after the UFC 214 open workouts yesterday. “At the end of the day, I see who he is. I think he’s a f*cking great guy. You guys are all in the reporting business, you guys get to see him a lot more than I see him. He’s funny, he has good friends and shit. He’s a f*ckin’ good dude. I want the best for him, I really do. I wish he was just man enough to realize that he’s f*cking around with the wrong era. He just so happened to come into the sport, he’s 39 years old and he’s f*cking with a guy who’s in his prime. That guy who honestly believes that it’s his era and does everything in his power to make sure it’s his era.”

Ahead of their highly anticipated rematch, Jones simply wants Cormier to accept that he’s the ‘baddest mother f*cker outside of Jon Jones’, rather than put the focus on Jones’ trouble past:

“If he could just swallow that,” Jones said, “and say, ‘You know what, I’m the baddest mother f*cker outside of Jon Jones, then I can go to sleep at night. Because I’m still a bad mother f*cker.’ Instead of embracing that, he’s coming up with all these reasons why he lost. And then on top of that he comes up with all this stuff that has nothing to do with the fight, trying to keep people focusing on my past. it’s just silly.”

What do you make of Jones’ comments, and how do you expect the rematch to play out?