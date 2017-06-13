Jon Jones Mother Passes Away After Battle With Diabetes

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones’ mother, Camille Jones, has passed away after losing her battle with diabetes.

Mrs. Jones raised three supremely athletic sons; Chandler and Arthur Jones who both play in the NFL and have been starters on Super Bowl winning teams, as well as Jon Jones – who is considered by many to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. Arthur Jones took to Instagram to confirm his mother’s unfortunate passing:

Mom, I love you so much! It's hard to except the fact that my mother is not with me anymore she went to be with my sister in heaven. No more pain & suffering. Thank you for making me the man I am today! This Friday and Saturday will be the toughest weekend of my life. Please keep my family in your prayers A post shared by Arthur Jones (@artj97) on Jun 13, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

“Mom, I love you so much! It’s hard to except the fact that my mother is not with me anymore she went to be with my sister in heaven. No more pain & suffering. Thank you for making me the man I am today! This Friday and Saturday will be the toughest weekend of my life. Please keep my family in your prayers”

Jon Jones has noted last year that his mother was losing her battle with diabetes, and also needed to have her leg amputated due to her diabetic condition (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“In my last fight, I had a lot of stuff stacked up against me,” Jones said. “A lot of you guys don’t really realize what’s been going on in my personal life. My mom is in a real bad position. She’s really losing a fight to diabetes right now. She got her leg cut off the same week of my fight, so that really messed with me a lot. “I was in jail the same month of my fight. Just going through a lot of stuff, man. I hadn’t fought in over 15 months, and everybody is talking about my performance being so bad. I got punched twice. I won by unanimous decision. So if that’s a bad performance with the level that people expect from me, it’s really not a bad problem to have. I went out there and I didn’t feel comfortable in the Octagon and I still absolutely dominated that fight.”

Jon Jones is currently set to challenge Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight championship at UFC 214 live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on July 29, 2017.

We here at LowKickMMA offer our sincere thoughts and prayers to the Jones family during this difficult time.