Jon Jones’ Five Most Dominant UFC Performances

Jon Jones is the former UFC light heavyweight champion. He’s also the former pound-for-pound king, and at just 30 years of age, many consider him to be the very best fighter of all-time.

But due to legal and personal issues he’s encountered outside of the cage, Jones has not only competed just once over the last two years, but he’s also had his light heavyweight title, as well as an interim light heavyweight title, stripped from him by the UFC.

Now, however, Jones has seemed to sort out his problems (at least for the time being), and he’ll finally return to the Octagon in the main event of this weekend’s (July 29, 2017) UFC 214 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, as he’s slated to take on bitter rival Daniel Cormier in a highly anticipated and long awaited rematch of their UFC 182 bout, which Jones won via unanimous decision.

With that being said, there’s no better time to take a look back at one of the most impressive runs in UFC history, and highlight Jones’ five most dominant Octagon performances:

Jon Jones vs. Brandon Vera – UFC on Versus 1

In just his fifth UFC bout, Jones was slated in the main event spot to meet veteran Brandon Vera on March 21, 2010. Despite the fact that Vera, a Muay Thai specialist, had won two of his previous three bouts, he proved to be no match for the up and coming Jones.

Just seconds into the fight, “Bones” used his wrestling background to land a perfectly executed takedown. He would then take Vera down once more later in the opening round, and after eating an illegal up kick, Jones unleashed on a brutal barrage of ground and pound that began with his now patented elbows. “The Truth” simply had nothing to offer Jones, and the finish, which is certainly one of Jones’ most impressive, capped off one of the most dominant performances of the now ex-champion’s career.