Jon Jones Breaks Silence On UFC 214 Failed Drug Test

Jon Jones has broken his silence on failing a drug test following UFC 214.

For a quick recap, Jones failed an in-competition drug test for his title winning performance over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 last month. Because of that failed drug test, the long-time UFC fighter has been provisionally suspended by USADA pending a full investigation by the California Athletic Commission.

In the aftermath of the big fight that took place this past weekend between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr., it can be easy to forget that the UFC has had a bad run of luck as of late.

Here are a few. Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos was flagged by USADA. Brian Stann left the company. And of course, Jones failed a drug test for the anabolic steroid turinabol.

Jones’ manager has gone on record by stating that the B samples will be tested and that Jones is not a cheater. However, Jones, who may be stripped of the title, hadn’t said a word in public since the test results came to light.

Jones defeated Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 by third-round TKO to reclaim the light heavyweight championship. On Sunday afternoon, Jones took to his official Twitter account to post this cryptic tweet:

Times like these remind me how blessed I truly am. So much to be grateful for — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 27, 2017

If he is found guilty here, he could be facing a very lengthy suspension that could ultimately cost him his fighting career. UFC President Dana White has gone on record and basically said that Jones’ career is over if he is found guilty, which doesn’t reassure fight fans.