Jon Jones’ B Sample Also Yields Positive Result

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones’ B sample of his UFC 214 drug test is back, and he won’t like the results.

Last month it was revealed that “Bones” failed a pre-fight drug test before his UFC 214 main event clash with longtime rival Daniel Cormier, who he defeated in the third round via knockout to recapture the 205-pound title. Just before their previously scheduled rematch at UFC 200 last year, Jones failed a pre-fight drug test as well, however, this was caught before the fight took place and he was removed from the card.

After serving a one-year suspension for the incident, Jones returned this past July to Octagon action against Cormier to reclaim the title he never lost. Per a report from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, the findings in Jones’ B sample have confirmed the initial test’s findings for the banned substance named Turinabol, which is an anabolic steroid:

“Mr. Jones ‘B’ sample has confirmed the ‘A’ sample findings,” the spokesperson said. “Importantly — as previously stated — due process should occur before drawing any conclusions about this matter.”

Jones’ win is likely to be overturned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) to a No Contest and the light heavyweight title would be returned to Cormier. “Bones” is looking at the possibility of up to a four-year ban from competition and also has to worry about a ban from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), who will most likely mirror the CSAC’s decision.