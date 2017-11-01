Johny Hendricks Says He’ll Beat Anyone After A Year With JacksonWink

Former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks hasn’t had the best results in his last several Octagon appearances, but after making a change in his training camp, “Big Rigg” feels as though he’ll be unstoppable in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition after a year.

Hendricks has dropped four of his last five fights inside the Octagon to the likes of Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, Kelvin Gastelum, Neil Magny, and Tim Boetsch. His last victory came this past February when he took a unanimous decision win over Hector Lombard. The 34-year-old’s last Octagon appearance saw him suffer a second round TKO loss to Boetsch this past Summer.

Now Hendricks is expected to take on undefeated middleweight prospect Paulo Borrachinha at this weekend’s (Sat. November 4, 2017) UFC 217 pay-per-view (PPV) event from Madison Square Garden. During a recent media scrum Hendricks discussed the match-up and was also asked about his recent switch over to Jackson-Wink.

Hendricks proceeded to make a very bold claim in that he feels nobody will be able to beat him inside the cage after spending a year with the famed camp: