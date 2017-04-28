Johny Hendricks ‘Can’t Wait To Retire GSP Again’

Former longtime UFC welterweight champion Georges “Rush” St. Pierre hasn’t competed since UFC 167 when he won a highly controversial decision over Johny Hendricks. Now, the Canadian star is ready to make his return and he’ll do so in a middleweight title fight later this year against champion Michael Bisping.

Hendricks has also moved up to 185 pounds in recent memory, scoring an impressive decision victory over Hector Lombard at UFC Fight Night 105 after a string of disappointing setbacks. With the two once again competing at the same weight, Hendricks is interested in earning a rematch with St. Pierre.

In fact, “Bigg Rigg” recently said that he ‘can’t wait to retire’ “Rush”:

“I can’t wait to retire him again,” Hendricks told Submission Radio. “That’s really what I’ve been thinking. You know, I told him, I have no disrespect for the guy, he did amazing things. But three years out of it, you know, things have changed. And he said that I’m washed out. Well guess what? It’s a new Johny at 185. And I cannot wait for him to see, I can’t wait to see how this happens. Because win or lose, I think he should come after me. I think I should get that loss back. Realistically, you know, it is what it is, but I would like to do it again. I really do. And this time, he thought I was strong at 170, wait till he feels me at 185 when I’m not killing myself to make weight, when I’m not killing myself just to focus on my weight cut. What is he gonna think after the 185-pound match, when I’m totally focused on one thing and one thing only, doing what I did but better? That’s really where my head’s at, is right there.”

St. Pierre has said that he’s only interested in the most lucrative fights before he finally hangs up his gloves for good, making a rematch with Hendricks seem somewhat unlikely.

Would you, however, like to see the two run it back at middleweight?