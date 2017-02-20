Johny Hendricks Calls Out Georges St-Pierre

Now that he has strung along two straight wins at middleweight, Johny Hendricks is wanting a tough test for his next bout. With the big news of former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre being back in the UFC, that is who Hendricks wants to fight.

It’s rumored that St-Pierre could face UFC middleweight champ Michael Bisping in his return fight. UFC President Dana White also said he could meet the winner of next month’s rematch between champ Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson at UFC 209. However, Hendricks said that if St-Pierre is going to fight at middleweight, then he should get the first crack at him.

“Who would want to see him and Bisping, or me and Bisping? I’m pretty sure the whole world would much rather see that,” Hendricks said.

Of course, Hendricks and St-Pierre have a history. They originally fought at UFC 167, which saw Hendricks battered St-Pierre in a closely contested fight, yet St-Pierre emerged with a split decision. This was also the last time that we saw St-Pierre compete in the octagon. Nonetheless, Hendricks still went on to win the belt, outpointing Robbie Lawler at UFC 171. He lost in the rematch with Lawler and then went on a losing streak, which led to him moving up in weight.

Hendricks told MMAjunkie he hoped to be healthy enough to fight three months later at UFC 211, which takes place May 13 in Dallas, following his decision win over Hector Lombard at UFC Fight Night 105.

“I’m hoping that I’m injury free enough,” he said. “I’m going to check on my hand. I think it’s a stinger. It still hurts. It feels like the little bones in between my bigger ones. If I had three months to fight in Dallas, that’s plenty of time, because I could get a strength and conditioning coach that can get me to where I need to be.”

Hendricks ended the post-fight press conference by saying that he wants to apologize to the Canadian fans right now for beating St-Pierre’s face in if they fight at middleweight.