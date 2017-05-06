John Lineker Eyeing Late July Return After Undergoing Surgery

John Lineker is looking to get back inside the world famous Octagon and is gearing up for his return. The bantamweight fighter has been out of action after he fractured his jaw in the first round against T.J. Dillashaw in December. Although he has yet to be cleared by doctors to return to fighting, he’s getting close to the finish line.

“I’m already training well,” Lineker told MMA Fighting. “I can’t get hit in the head yet. I’m using a helmet, but I’m already training well.”

Before the injury, Lineker was on a roll as he was on a six fight winning streak when he faced Dillashaw at UFC 207. According to Lineker, he will be ready to step back inside the cage by the end of July. He is currently ranked No. 4 in the bantamweight division.

Lineker already has an opponent in mind for his return fight, but he may be reaching for it as it is former champion Dominick Cruz, who is the only bantamweight ranked above him who currently doesn’t have a fight booked.

It’s likely through that Cruz will fight the winner of T.J Dillashaw – Cody Garbrandt this July. However, Lineker expects to face someone else in his return.