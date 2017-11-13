John Kavanagh Comments On Conor McGregor’s Bellator 187 Tirade

Conor McGregor made headlines this past weekend when he rushed the cage at Bellator 187 (Nov. 10, 2017) to celebrate a TKO victory for his SBG Ireland teammate Charlie Ward. After entering the cage, however, McGregor shoved referee Marc Goddard, while also appearing to slap a Bellator official.

Appearing on an edition of The 6 O’clock Show, McGregor’s longtime head coach John Kavanagh discussed the situation, saying that the “Notorious” one simply ‘got a bit emotional’:

“Charlie is one of Conor’s very close friends and he’s coming off two pretty devastating losses,” said Kavanagh on The 6 O’clock Show (Via MMAFighting.com).“He [Ward] lost fast and hard in both his UFC fights and was dropped by the UFC and then he fought on Bellator,” Kavanagh said. “So, when you’re seeing someone that you’re that close with, with two bad defeats and then has a great victory in front of his hometown crowd…he got a bit emotional, jumped in and he didn’t realize that the fight had no actually been called. He thought when he knocked the guy down it was over, but it was actually just the end of the round. The fight wasn’t over. The referee was trying to tell him that the fight was over. It was pretty obvious it was over, in his defense. He was a little bit over emotional there, but you sort of understand when you know his and Charlie’s relationship over the last number of years.”

Many have criticized McGregor for his actions, while others have begun to discuss possible consequences for the UFC lightweight champion, but Kavanagh made it a point to focus on the relationship between McGregor and Ward when speaking on what took place:

“It’s the personal relationship that the two of them share,” Kavanagh said. “It’s like soccer players when they score goals and you see them running around and then some will go like this. It’s funny because Conor wouldn’t even do that for his own victory. He gets more involved when it’s his teammates’, his friends’, victories.”

What do you make of the situation?