Joe Rogan: UFC Fighters Shouldn’t Wear Gloves

By Rory Kernaghan -
29
The debate about gloves in the UFC has been going on a while now, but not so much whether or not they should be worn, rather if they could be improved to prevent fouls. The problem with the current style of glove is that the finger tips are free to do damage when the hand is open. This often results in eye pokes or scratches that not only cause breaks in the action, but are highly dangerous to the fighter’s health and safety. Vision problems can easily cost a fighter their career, and so thinking on a method of improving these gloves has been a constant effort, although to no avail as of yet.

Another and rather obvious safety feature in relation to gloves is not only for the person receiving the blow, but the one dishing out the punches. For the fighter who is throwing strikes, broken bones in the hand are a frequent hazard. But for Joe Rogan, it’s an unrealistic amount of protection for a fighter to have.

Making the oft referenced comparison between MMA and boxing during his most recent podcast, and also highlighting recent events, Rogan gives his opinion on fighter safety and more specifically whether MMA fighters should wear gloves or not:

“It’s much more rare that boxers break their hands compared to MMA fighters. I think MMA fighters have an unrealistic amount of protection on their hands, and it’s just for their own protection really. I got interviewed recently when that guy did overseas, and was asked if I thought MMA fighters should have bigger gloves or head gear. I think the real answer is no gloves and no wrist taping. The thing is when you punch you have to try really hard to keep your wrist straight, and you have to hit with the first two knuckles. Reckless punching would go away.”

Do you agree with Rogan’s assessment? Check out the full video segment and judge for yourself.

  • Steve Barnes

    The only advantage to no gloves are that it would make slipping in chokes a lot easier. If you take away gloves, you’re looking at far more broken hands and wrist injuries.

    • DollWatcher

      AND…,fights being stopped early bc of bad facial cuts. Rogan’s an overpaid muscle head who’s only barely funny when he’s high.

      • Craig_Knaak

        Non-sequiturs do not support your argument, they only make you look like an uneducated troll.

    • Craig_Knaak

      Oh, and less brain trauma. Let’s forget to mention the reason no gloves are better

  • Bill Wolf

    Bare-knuckle with no wraps would be best. It would reduce brain damage.

    • DollWatcher

      name 1 ufc fighter whose now “BDed” bc of fighting as things r now?i feel the worst 4boxers & football players. Those 2sports u always lead w/your head. And don’t they lead in permanent brain injuries?? It’s good now, so leave it alone. Rogan’s just too full of self worth, so he feels he has to share to help out the rest of us lesser humans. Shove that shite Joe.

      • Craig_Knaak

        A perfect example of what brain trauma does to someone who was previouly literate.

    • David McClintock

      And drastically increase broken hands and discontinued fights. Not to mention less volume.

      • Bill Wolf

        “Less volume” meaning less head-punching means less brain damage.

  • Kristian Johnson

    That’s an odd justification. “Reckless punching would go away.” Boxing uses more glove, and they are cleaner, more precise, and less ‘reckless’ in their punching. Wtf does he mean?

    • Craig_Knaak

      He means that wrapped hands and wrists are like clubs that can withstand beating on someone without sustaining damage, whereas bare hands cannot sustain this same level of violence.

      • DollWatcher

        U know what Joe means?? The Fk Outta Here! Think Fools. All u’ll gain r a slew of fights STOPPED EARLY bc of CUTS. Use ur Friggin’Heads! OR, just let Joe think 4u.

        • Craig_Knaak

          The record for the longest bare-knuckle fight is listed as 6 hours and 15 minutes for a match between James Kelly and Jonathan Smith, fought near Fiery Creek, Victoria, Australia, on December 3, 1855, when Smith gave in after 17 rounds.[2]

          • DollWatcher

            oh good..,an educated moron w/wiki. i can just picture u & butt buddy Rogan spewing shit about how Big John “shudda’ let it go on.” “He can sill see outta’ 1 eye!” idiots …,bc egg heads & commentators NEVER actually fight. Most r just well trained pussies…,& trolls of course. Right Craigie?

      • Kristian Johnson

        Knuckles and hands get broken all the time in gloves. All it would change is instead of an elbow ripping the flesh of the face, knuckles and elbows would rip the flesh of the face.

        • Craig_Knaak

          Knuckles do not rip flesh nearly as much as gloves. The reason the skin tears is due to the friction between the gloves and skin. Gloves have a much wider surface area than knuckles, as well as having a higher friction coefficient with skin vs. skin on skin:

          http://www.engineeringtoolbox.com/friction-coefficients-d_778.html

          • Kristian Johnson

            I see your point now. Those invisible elbow gloves fighters wear must have an extreme amount of surface area. I always thought, that like a knuckle, an elbow was hard bone under thin skin with little to basically no padding and that, when struck on an area of the face with bone just under skin with little to no padding, created a tear in the skin. Now, I will spread the word that it is invisible elbow gloves.

          • ReeferMaverick

            HAhahahhaha…That was epic. Yah, I’ve seen and been in a lot of streetfights. What moron thinks you won’t get more cuts to the face in barenuckle than gloved boxing? That is absolutely not the case.

  • DamianCross

    Put knives in the cage while you’re at it.

    • Craig_Knaak

      You don’t understand why, do you? MMA gloves only allow a fighter to hurt someone more, not less.

      • DollWatcher

        So, u’d prefer all fights b 1rd or less. ALL stopped bc of facial cuts. Quit trying 2suck up 2Joe….,Craig, & think like a grown up.

      • Kristian Johnson

        Haha no there’s an awesome movie…Enter the Dragon meets Kickboxer meets oh crap, a samurai sword just went through me…

    • Qasim Abdullah

      8 weapons at the 8 sides of the octagon, a random weapons unlock as the fight progresses. Axes, machetes, swords, shields, spears, katars, knuckle dusters, all included. Now that’s a fight.

      • Kristian Johnson

        Haha now there’s a movie…Enter the Dragon meets Kickboxer meets “oh crap, a samurai sword just went through me!”

  • jmedno5891

    I think no gloves would be great but since that will never happen they should be trying to find a way to eliminate eye pokes instead.

  • Wilson Dongil Kim

    Ultimate IQ test:
    Mark Hunt weighs 265 pounds. He hits you in the face. Which of the following alternatives gets the most damage:
    A) his fists;
    B) your brain.

    • David McClintock

      Depends. And BTW figters are breaking bones in thier hands now with gloves.

  • David McClintock

    Disagree. Pride gloves worked just fine for preventing eye pokes. It’s a simple change. They won’t do anything until someone is permanently blinded. And that person wins millions in a lawsuit becuase UFC has known about this for years.