Joe Rogan Says McGregor Would Be ‘A Hero’ If He KO’d Mayweather With Head Kick

Unless you have been living under a rock, most people know that boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr. is set to fight UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in a boxing match in two months. It’s clear that Mayweather would never fight McGregor in an MMA bout. However, that doesn’t mean that McGregor won’t incorporate some mixed martial arts into his boxing showdown.

UFC President Dana White has already gone on record by saying that McGregor is contractually forbidden from throwing kicks, knees, or any other MMA techniques against Mayweather. However, McGregor is not necessarily one who goes along with the rules, which could lead to him going outside of the box.

Joe Rogan, who is a long-time commentator for the UFC, can’t wait for McGregor and Mayweather to go at it. He stated that on the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience with guest Morgan Murphy (h/t Jed Meshew of MMA Fighting) that he would like to see McGregor abandon his contract and knock out ‘Money’ with a high kick.

“[If McGregor kicked Mayweather], that would be f**ked up, There’s probably some stipulations in the contract that say, ‘you can’t get him in an armbar or choke him.’ “[But] could you imagine? He would be a god damn folk hero. If they got in close and Floyd was shucking and juking on the outside, and he threw a jab to cover up a left high kick and that left high kick necks him? Just clang! And you see Floyd go limp – and he would go limp. He’s never been high kicked like that. Jesus that would be crazy.”

Obviously, there would be consequences if McGregor did that as he would lose millions for breaking the rules of his contract as well probably face a lawsuit for misconduct. For someone who is all about that money, it would be a problem for McGregor.

Although it would be the dumbest move of McGregor’s career, Rogan believes it would be totally worth it.

“Would it be worth it? It would, but it would f**k everything up because no one would ever trust another fighter from MMA to ever fight a boxer in a boxing match again,” he said.

Mayweather vs. McGregor is set to go down on August 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.