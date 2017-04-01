Joe Rogan Explains Why You Can’t Book Conor vs. Khabib

Longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan isn’t a fan of booking Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Rogan took to his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, to comment on the possibility of seeing a match-up between ‘The Notorious One’ and the undefeated ‘Eagle’, and said that you simply can’t book it.

Nurmagomedov was scheduled to take on Tony Ferguson in the co-main event of UFC 209 on pay-per-view (PPV) for the interim lightweight title, while current division champ McGregor is in the midst of trying to lock up a super fight with Floyd Mayweather. Nurmagomedov was forced off the card the day before the fight, however, as he was hospitalized due to weight cutting complications.

Rogan cited health concerns for Nurmagomedov as to why he wouldn’t book the Russian in a lightweight contest again (quotes via The Daily Star):

“You can’t, you can’t,” said Rogan. “And by the way, one of the things we talked about on the fight companion podcast we did the other day, we pulled up the Luke Rockhold quote, Luke Rockhold is his training partner.” “And he was saying that he couldn’t get blood to his liver, that was something was going on. He was in deep pain because he wasn’t getting blood to his liver.”

Despite the fact that ‘The Eagle’ has had this problem twice now -the first in the lead-up to his lightweight bout against Michael Johnson at UFC 205- he is targeting an August/September return to the Octagon, and is calling for a 155-pound title shot: