Joe Rogan Details McGregor’s Chance To Knock Out Mayweather

It seems like everyone is voicing their opinion who would win the highly anticipated super-fight with boxing great Floyd Mayweather and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, which is being targeted for September. While many believe that McGregor has no chance against Mayweather, don’t put longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan among them. During a recent episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting), Rogan gave his thoughts on the matchup, which he believes favors Mayweather’s experience but said that McGregor is still “dangerous.”

“Mayweather is a way better boxer. There’s just no doubt about it. He’s one of the greatest boxers, if not the greatest boxer that has ever lived. And even though he’s smaller, you’re talking about a completely different level of skill, a completely different level of understanding of the subtle nuances of boxing. But that said, Conor McGregor, is not incompetent. He’s very dangerous. Floyd Mayweather’s a way better boxer, but Conor McGregor is dangerous as f**k, and he has a really deceptive ability to move in and move out. He can cover distance very quickly, and he can do so in a weird way. . . But if Floyd can figure him out and start using his jab and using his movement – see, Floyd has traditionally had problems with southpaws, but he’s never lost to one. And we’re talking about professional boxers.”

Rogan went on to discuss fighters who possess that unique power in their strikes and drew a parallel to former heavyweight boxing great George Foreman. According to Rogan, both Foreman and McGregor have “the touch of death,” which is a cool saying for knocking folks out with one strike. It just puts the fighter to sleep. With that advantage, McGregor has at least a puncher’s chance.

“That’s a freak athlete and those come along, and when those come along, if they’re smart too, and then they’re really good at learning the sport too, a lot of people are f**ked. And that’s where Conor McGregor is. He’s a freak athlete in the sense that he has what Firas Zahabi . . . he calls it the ‘touch of death.’ That’s the best way to describe it. He just zaps people.Mayweather’s a way better boxer but the consequences of Conor hitting you should be greater.” “If it was a fight, it would be 100 million to one that Conor would f**k him up.”

You can watch the podcast here: