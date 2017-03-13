Joe Rogan Breaks Down How Conor McGregor Could Beat Floyd Mayweather

This past weekend, it appeared that there was progress made for the super fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor as Mayweather announced that he was officially out of retirement in order to pursue a boxing match with McGregor. Then, he tossed out a date for fight fans to get excited about, which was June. Now that Mayweather is finally ready to make this fight happen and now we have a realistic date for the fight, MMA fans are ready to jump into how the fight might play out.

This leads to longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan, who has no issue with expressing his voice and the mass majority of the time, has a very good way of explaining things as well as making valid points. Rogan hosted a Fight Companion podcast on Sunday along with Eddie Bravo, Brendan Schaub, and Bryan Callen to review UFC Fight Night 106, which took place this past weekend. During the podcast, discussed the potential boxing match and how big of an event it would be.

“It’s the biggest fight ever. Because it brings in two worlds. It brings in the UFC world and this one guy who’s unquestionably the biggest star in the UFC – unquestionably, by a long shot – and then you bring in a guy who has been one of the biggest money makers in the history of boxing, the only guy to go 49-0 other than Rocky Marciano. He’s right there, and he’d love to break Rocky Marciano’s record.”

There’s no doubt that this possible fight would indeed bring the two biggest draws in the history of both boxing and MMA, which would make it a fight that not only hardcore boxing fans and MMA fans but also casual fans want to see, which would pop a good PPV buy rate.

“When people want to do things like break someone’s record, and you want to do it so bad that you take on a guy that’s never had a boxing match before, and then that guy starches you [laughter]… I mean, it’s not likely, but if he did it. There’s something about [Conor McGregor]. I’m telling you, there’s something about that dude. He’s got something going on. He’s got a little something extra special but he would need everything to line up. “Mayweather would have to dismiss him as a threat. He’d have to not train hard enough, he’d have to not seriously consider the possibility that Conor connects on him and knocks him out. And then Conor would have to do some roughhousing. He’d have to hold him in the clinch. He’d have to hold him and hit him. He’d have to try and get off as many shots and bully him around and wear him out. It’s a possibility. He’s a much bigger man. He’s a much bigger man. If you compare the two of them frame-wise, if they ever do do it, and they’re standing right at each other, looking down at each other doing eye-to-eye, you’re gonna go ‘oh, s**t.’ [Conor]’s a big f**k. He can make that 145-pound cut when he’s on death’s door, but Mayweather makes it easy.”

You can watch the podcast here: