Joe Rogan Believes Jon Jones Is Number One Screw Up Of All-Time

Last week, a bombshell dropped on the MMA community. That news was that UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones failed an in-competition drug test for his title winning performance over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 last month. Because of that failed drug test, the long-time UFC fighter has been provisionally suspended by USADA pending a full investigation by the California Athletic Commission.

UFC President Dana White told media members last Tuesday night that Jones’ story will make “a great 30 for 30 some day.” Thus, the question of what Jones’ legacy is. Longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan is the latest person to sound off on the drama surrounding the UFC champion. During a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting) alongside former UFC heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub, Rogan talked about Jones’ latest screw up.

“Jon Jones, with this, becomes the number one f***up of all time, for sure, if he wasn’t already. This is the biggest one ever. We can only hope and pray that somehow or another there’s some mistake.”

If you recall, Jones has a history of getting himself in tough situations. Last July, he failed a drug test just days before his scheduled rematch with Daniel Cormier at UFC 200, which forced the UFC to strip him of his interim title. Before that, he was stripped of the actual light heavyweight title when he was involved in a hit-and-run accident that saw the UFC suspend him.

According to Rogan, it all adds up despite the fact that if some want to be skeptical of any one thing. The UFC commentator made it clear that where there’s smoke there’s fire, and at this point, any speculation is fair game.