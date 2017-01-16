Joe Lauzon vs. Marcin Held Full Fight Video Highlights

In the co-main event of last night’s (Sunday, January 15, 2017) UFC Phoenix card, two of the 155-pound division’s finest went head-to-head as Joe Lauzon and Marcin Held engaged in Octagon war.

The first round proved to be quite an exciting one, as Lauzon dropped a plethora of elbows to Marcin’s skull during a takedown attempt; but a failed armbar attempt allowed Marcin to stand up once more. Marcin took Lauzon down and maintained side control for a moment, before Lauzon got up and dropped Marcin seconds before the round’s end.

Round two featured Held’s impressive wrestling ability on display while Lauzon yet again threatened with an armbar attempt that was later escaped.

The third and final round saw Held once again utilized his grappling to control the bout and dictate where the fight went, however, a split decision win was awarded to Lauzon. Following the bout Lauzon admitted he didn’t believe the judges got the result right, but nonetheless it will go down as a victory for the former Ultimate Fighter contestant.

You can check out the full fight video highlights here: