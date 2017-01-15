Joe Lauzon Takes Baffling Decision Over Marcin Held

The co-main event of UFC Fight Night 103 featured a lightweight scrap between Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veteran Joe Lauzon (27-12) and former Bellator mainstay Marcin Held (22-6).

Lauzon had come into the bout going 2-3 in his last five outings. Meanwhile, Held was making his second appearance inside the Octagon and was in search of his first UFC win.

Despite taking what looked to be two clear rounds, Held was the victim of poor judging.

Held went for a leg kick in the beginning of the fight. Held connected with a left jab. “J-Lau” dropped some vicious elbows on Held as he went for a takedown. Held went down and scrambled back to his feet.

Lauzon wrapped his arms around his opponent. Held was able to reverse and score a takedown. He moved to side control. Lauzon pushed his feet off the cage to get back up.

Held kept Lauzon’s back against the cage. A knee to the body landed for Held. They separated and a mouse formed over the eye of “J-Lau.” Lauzon landed a strike and Held looked for an armbar to end the round.

A spin kick from Held missed the mark early in the second stanza. He shot in and secured a takedown. Held got the back of his opponent and locked in the body triangle.

Lauzon was able to escape and went for a takedown. He got it, but Held got back up quickly. Held dumped Lauzon down at the center of the Octagon. “J-Lau” went for an armbar. Held escaped and remained in top control until the round ended.

The final round was underway and Held threw out his jab. Lauzon moved forward, but Held reversed the position. Lauzon got his back off the fence, but he was dumped down.

Held decided to stand back up. He continued to land his jab. Lauzon stepped in and landed a punch. Lauzon went for a takedown, but the balance of Held kept him up.

Another takedown was completed by Held. Referee Herb Dean urged Held to work in his position. Held had a unique spin to improve his position as the final round concluded.

In a baffling result, two of the three judges score the fight for Lauzon. The other judge saw Held winning all three rounds.

After the fight, Lauzon admitted “it wasn’t my night.”

Final Result: Joe Lauzon def. Marcin Held via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)