Joanne Calderwood vs. Cynthia Calvillo Full Fight Video Highlights

In the co-main event of UFC Fight Night Glasgow earlier today (Sun. July 16, 2017), No. 8-ranked strawweight Joanne Calderwood went head-to-head with rising star and No. 14-ranked Cynthia Calvillo.

The bout was initially scheduled to take place at the pair’s home-class of 115 pounds, however, Calderwood missed weight by three pounds and the contest was instead held at the catchweight of 118 pounds. Calderwood recently had a two-fight win streak snapped when she was submitted by Jessica Andrade at UFC 203 last September, and was looking to get back on the winning side of things against Calvillo.

Calvillo came into the bout undefeated in her mixed martial arts (MMA) career, with all but one of those five victories coming by way of finish. Since making her UFC debut back in March, Calvillo has finished both her bouts inside the Octagon via rear-naked choke. She looked to continue that win streak against “JoJo” tonight.

Throughout the contest both women were able to land their respective shots, and although it was Calderwood who remained the busiest, Calvillo seemed to be the more accurate when she did throw. When the fight found its way to the ground, however, it was a completely different story.

The Team Alpha Male product completely dominated the ground game and had Calderwood in trouble on multiple occasions as it pertains to submission attempts. The fight, in fact, ended with Calderwood stuck in a rear-naked choke, however, she was saved by the bell and did not tap.

You can check out the full fight video highlights here: