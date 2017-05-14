Joanna Jedrzejczyk Shuts Out Jessica Andrade to Retain UFC Title

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (14-0) made her fifth successful strawweight title defense against Jessica Andrade (16-6) at UFC 211 in Dallas, Texas.

Jedrzejczyk opened the bout with leg kicks. A right hand found the mark for the champion. Andrade bull rushed and landed leather. She moved forward and Jedrzejczyk landed a knee to the body. A welt formed on the head of Jedrzejczyk. Andrade took the champion down, but the top control was brief.

The champion landed an inside elbow on the break off a clinch. She kept chopping away with leg kicks. She went high with a kick that didn’t faze Andrade. A knee to the body followed by a right hand was there for Jedrzejczyk. Andrade lifted Jedrzejczyk over her head, but they stood back up and the horn sounded.

Jedrzejczyk ducked a spinning wheel kick and connected with a leg kick. Andrade went for a blitz, but couldn’t land. The champion popped the challenger with a jab. The champion’s technique was getting the better of “Bate Estaca.”

A one-two from Jedrzejczyk popped Andrade. The challenger couldn’t complete a big takedown. Andrade went for a leg kick and Jedrzejczyk countered with a jumping high kick. A head kick landed for the champion. The round ended with Andrade going for a takedown.

Constant leg kicks were there for Jedrzejczyk. Andrade caught a kick and landed a right hand. The champion connected with another head kick. The challenger again went for the takedown and ate an elbow. Jedrzejczyk broke free in short order. Another high kick was there for the champion. Constant leg kicks were there for Jedrzejczyk. The round ended with the champion landing a knee to the body.

In the fourth frame, Andrade blocked a heavy head kick. “Bate Estaca” ate a jab. The challenger kept trying to clinch with the champion, but was on the wrong end of some short shots. Another takedown resulted in Jedrzejczyk getting right back up. The challenger continued to take clean, heavy shots but wasn’t staggered. The round ended and the crowd applauded.

Some jabs found the mark for the champion. A hard right hand then landed. Andrade kept moving forward despite the damage she’s taken throughout the fight. “Bate Estaca” threw a hook, but Jedrzejczyk grabbed a hold of her before breaking off. The final horn sounded and the decision was clear.

Final Result: Joanna Jedrzejczyk def. Jessica Andrade via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-45)