Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Jessica Andrade Set For UFC 211

A few weeks back, it was reported that the UFC was targeting a women’s strawweight bout between reigning champion Joanna Jedrzejczk and surging contender Jessica Andrade for May 13, 2017’s UFC 211 from Dallas, Texas.

Today (Feb. 23, 2017), however, the promotion has officially announced the bout.

Jedrzejczyk possesses a perfect 13-0 professional record, and she’s defended her 115-pound strap four times to date, with victories over Jessica Penne, Valerie Letourneau, Claudia Gadelha and most recently Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

Andrade, on the other hand, has won three consecutive fights including stoppage victories over Penne and Joanne Calderwood and a decision victory over Angela Hill. She is currently ranked No. 4 in the official UFC rankings.

UFC 211 is set to be headlined by a heavyweight title rematch between champion Stipe Miocic and ex-titleholder Junior Dos Santos.